Atlanta bridge closed after vehicle damages water line, causes supporting structure to collapse

A heavy vehicle struck the Moores Mill Road bridge over Peachtree Creek, damaging a water line and causing part of the bridge's supporting structure to collapse, Atlanta officials said in an update.

The bridge remains closed while crews assess the damage and determine what repairs are needed, according to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management. The department did not provide a reopening date.

The latest account differs from an earlier explanation by Atlanta City Councilmember Dustin Hillis, who said an overnight water valve failure caused a supporting wall to collapse. Hillis had said the bridge would remain closed through at least Oct. 26.

Watershed Management and Atlanta Department of Transportation crews are on-site assessing the structural and water line damage and investigating the circumstances.

Moores Mill Road bridge detours

Officials provided the following routes:

Eastbound: Turn left onto Ridgewood Road NW, right onto West Wesley Road NW and left onto Moores Mill Road NW.

Turn left onto Ridgewood Road NW, right onto West Wesley Road NW and left onto Moores Mill Road NW. Westbound: Turn right onto West Wesley Road NW, left onto Ridgewood Road NW and right onto Moores Mill Road NW.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and follow posted signs and new traffic patterns while the bridge is closed.

The bridge is more than 100 years old, according to Hillis. He previously said replacement remains a priority for Districts 9 and 8, even if the bridge can reopen or be repaired.