Atlanta announces repair schedule for closed Moores Mill Road bridge

Crews are working overnight to repair water infrastructure near Atlanta's closed Moores Mill Road bridge, with construction on the bridge wall scheduled to begin Nov. 9.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the water infrastructure work will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., over the next two weeks. The department is coordinating with the Atlanta Department of Transportation as part of the bridge repair effort.

Site preparation and foundation work are scheduled for Nov. 2-8, according to the city's repair update. Officials said overnight work is intended to speed up repairs and minimize disruptions to services.

The bridge, which crosses Peachtree Creek, remains closed. In an update shared on his Facebook page, Atlanta City Councilmember Dustin Hillis said that crews are targeting Dec. 16 as a completion date.

Hillis said the timeline accounts for typical weather delays and crews are working to finish sooner.

"I know this closure continues to cause significant disruptions for the area, and I'll keep pushing for the quickest possible safe reopening," Hillis said.

Atlanta officials previously said a heavy vehicle struck the bridge, damaging a water line and causing part of its supporting structure to collapse.

That account differed from an earlier explanation by Atlanta City Councilmember Dustin Hillis, who said a water valve failure caused a supporting wall to collapse.

CBS News Atlanta

Detours around Moores Mill Road Bridge

Officials provided these routes for drivers:

Eastbound: Turn left onto Ridgewood Road NW, right onto West Wesley Road NW and left onto Moores Mill Road NW.

Turn left onto Ridgewood Road NW, right onto West Wesley Road NW and left onto Moores Mill Road NW. Westbound: Turn right onto West Wesley Road NW, left onto Ridgewood Road NW and right onto Moores Mill Road NW.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and follow posted signs while the bridge is closed.

Hillis said he remains committed to pursuing a full replacement of the century-old bridge to address its narrow, aging design and long-standing pedestrian safety and flooding concerns.