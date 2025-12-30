Montell Jordan shares health update after documenting prostate cancer journey

R&B star and local Georgia pastor Montell Jordan shared joyful news with fans, announcing that he is officially cancer free after a two-year battle with prostate cancer.

Jordan revealed the update in an Instagram post and during an Instagram Live, calling it the "greatest Christmas gift" he could have received. He said doctors confirmed he is now undetected and cancer free following a year of preparation that included having his prostate removed.

"I am now a 2x cancer survivor," Jordan wrote. "This has been a two-year journey that we have lived and simultaneously documented for a film called 'SUSTAIN.'"

Jordan first disclosed his early-stage prostate cancer diagnosis in January 2024. In November of that year, he underwent surgery to have his prostate removed, but the cancer returned a few months later. Since then, he has been open about his health journey, sharing updates publicly and documenting the experience for "SUSTAIN," a documentary focused on his fight and recovery.

During his Instagram Live, Jordan explained the steps that led to his recovery. He said he went through 37 proton treatments and made major lifestyle changes, including adjusting his diet and workout habits.

"I completely changed my eating habits. I changed my workout habits," Jordan said, adding that he eliminated sugar, bread and dairy from his diet. He also credited holistic approaches, along with medical care, for helping him reach what he described as a PSA level of 0.01, which doctors consider undetectable.

Now 57, Jordan said he is feeling strong and grateful.

"I feel great actually," he said.

Jordan has emphasized that sharing his story is about more than his own recovery. In a CBS News Atlanta interview in September, he spoke about why documenting his experience was so important, especially for other men facing similar diagnoses.

"One in every eight men are going to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 70% of those men are going to be African American," Jordan said at the time. "It's treatable. We felt like we needed to tell the story and start documenting it."

Jordan said he wanted to create a resource he did not have when he was first diagnosed, something that could help families navigate difficult conversations and decisions.

Jordan continues to share updates about his journey through "SUSTAIN," which he described as one of the greatest contributions he hopes to make to humanity.