Montell Jordan shares prostate cancer journey, says early detection saved his life

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and for Grammy-winning R&B star Montell Jordan, the fight is deeply personal.

Jordan, best known for his 1995 hit "This Is How We Do It," is sharing his prostate cancer diagnosis publicly in hopes of saving lives. He spoke one-on-one with CBS News Atlanta about his ongoing health journey.

We met Jordan at "The Jordan River," the estate where he and his wife, both pastors for more than a decade, host marriage retreats. It's a place he calls peaceful, even as he navigates life-changing news.

"The world can be a lot of turmoil, but this is a place of peace," Jordan said. Asked if he feels at peace now, he admitted: "I am at peace, but not necessarily in a place of peace."

Jordan revealed he was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in January 2024.

"That's devastating," he said. "Not knowing how to process that in real time was extremely challenging."

The couple leaned on their faith and began documenting his journey. The result is "Sustain," a documentary that captures his experience from diagnosis to treatment.

"Statistically, one in every eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 70% of those men are African American," Jordan said. "It's treatable, and we felt like we needed to tell the story."

Montell Jordan's new documentary "Sustain" details his startling prostate cancer journey. Courtesy of How We Do Films LLC

In November 2024, Jordan underwent surgery to remove his prostate. At first, doctors told him he was cancer-free. But months later, additional cancer was detected in his lymph node and prostate bed.

"Early detection is not only the thing that saved my life, it is currently saving my life," he said. "Because I know what's happening in my body."

Jordan is now using his platform and his music to spread awareness. He's partnering with ZERO Prostate Cancer as a global ambassador. Together, they're planning a 30-city tour in 2026 — marking the 30th anniversary of "This Is How We Do It" and ZERO Prostate Cancer's 30th year.

The "This Is How We Cure It" tour will feature concerts, screenings of his documentary, and free on-site prostate cancer screenings for men.

For more information on Jordan's documentary "Sustain," visit sustainthemovie.com.