Monday Night Football: How to watch Bills vs Falcons, brand new CBS Atlanta show premieres

Catch all the action Monday night when the Buffalo Bills face the Atlanta Falcons at 7:00 p.m., live from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on CBS ATLANTA.

The game will slightly shift the CBS ATLANTA schedule — our local news will air immediately after the game, so you won't miss a beat.

After the action, stay tuned for a lineup of premieres:

The Neighborhood – Season 8 premiere, Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 1:37 a.m.

DMV – Series premiere, Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 2:07 a.m.

FBI – Season 8 premiere, Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 2:37 a.m.

Watson – Season 2 premiere, Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 1:37 a.m., and Saturday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.

CBS ATLANTA has Monday night and Tuesday covered with Falcons coverage, post-game sports and news, and brand-new episodes of your favorite shows.