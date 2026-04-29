Cuban truck driver who vanished en route to Miami found dead on Georgia coast, FBI says

A Cuban truck driver has been found dead more than a week after he disappeared while delivering a shipment of vehicles from Georgia to Florida, according to the FBI.

On Wednesday, federal investigators said that a body discovered in "Coastal Georgia" was identified as 41-year-old Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez. Authorities have not shared any specifics about the location or the cause of death.

On April 16, Gonzalez picked up multiple vehicles from the Port of Brunswick in Georgia and headed South toward his drop-off location in Miami. The FBI said that is the last time anyone heard from him.

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez's truck was found in Georgia with a few vehicles it was carrying missing. FBI

Investigators said Gonzalez pulled over into a rest area in Brevard County, just east of Orlando, around 1:21 a.m. on April 17 and rested for several hours. Later that morning, GPS data showed the truck heading south for one exit before turning north toward Jacksonville.

"Soon after, Gonzalez became unreachable and the truck was reported missing," the FBI reported.

The truck was found later that day in Port Wentworth, Georgia.

Officials said that Gonzalez was not in the truck, and several of the vehicles were missing. Three of those vehicles have since been found in Florida, but the location of the others remains unknown.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Gonzalez's disappearance and death to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, by to reach out to a local FBI office or American embassy, or to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.