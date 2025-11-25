Amber Alert canceled after missing 2-month-old found safe in Nashville, police say

A 2-month-old boy reported abducted from Clayton County has been found safe in Nashville, Tennessee, according to police.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for Roman Williams, who authorities said was taken around 8:35 a.m. by Tariq Williams, a 25-year-old man last seen with the child on Lake Harbin Road in Rex.

Late Tuesday, Clayton County Police shared an update confirming the infant had been safely located hundreds of miles away.

"We are pleased to report that Roman has been safely located in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, in coordination with the Clayton County Police Department, assisted in locating the suspect, taking him into custody, and safely recovering the child. At this time, we are working to reunite Roman with his mother. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support. If additional updates become available, we will share them promptly."

Authorities have not yet released details about how the suspect was found or the circumstances surrounding the recovery, but confirmed Williams is now in custody.

Police originally believed the pair were traveling in a silver 2017 Volkswagen Passat with Georgia tag DCA8894.

The investigation remains active.