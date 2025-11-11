Military women push for recognition through national online registry

For centuries, women have fought and served for this country, but too often, their stories go untold.

Now, the Military Women's Memorial is working to change that. The organization, which honors every woman who has served in the U.S. military, is expanding its national online registry — documenting the careers and contributions of women in uniform across America.

Retired Master Sgt. Martina Schmidt knows how it feels to be overlooked.

She joined the Air Force in 1990, inspired by the confidence and pride of the women she saw serving. Originally from Germany, she spent 20 years in the military, and when she retired, she found a new mission: helping other women veterans make sure their stories are remembered.

"It's really a community that sticks together and supports one another," Schmidt said. "Even if you haven't served together, you'll never meet a stranger because you know each other's language."

Retired Master Sgt. Martina Schmidt is urging female veterans to join the Military Women's Memorial's online registry. CBS News Atlanta

As an ambassador for the memorial, Schmidt has added her own record to the registry, and she's urging others to do the same.

The database currently includes about 330,000 servicewomen, just a fraction of the more than 3 million women who have served since the American Revolution. To change that, the memorial has launched its "Strive for 500" campaign, with a goal of registering at least 500 women from each state by the end of the year.

"When you say 'veteran,' most people picture a man," said Retired Major General Jan Edmunds, chair of the memorial's board. "But women have served right alongside our male warriors, and they deserve to be recognized for making our country strong."

In Georgia alone, nearly 93,000 women have served but only about 7,000 are currently listed in the registry. So far this year, 340 have registered.

The Military Women's Memorial is hosting a Strive for 500 campaign to register 500 women from each state this year. Military Women's Memorial

Edmunds said the registry isn't just about recognition; it's about progress.

"The only way we got body armor that fits women is because women stood up and said, 'Hey, this doesn't fit me,'" she said. "The same goes for gynecological and pediatric care in military hospitals. Women have had to speak up to be seen."

Schmidt has also founded the "She Served Initiative," a campaign celebrating women in the military. Still, she says there's more work to do.

"You could wear an Iraq War veterans hat, and people will still ask, 'Oh, are you a veteran?'" she said. "It's not meant to be mean-spirited, but it shows how much education we still need."

For Schmidt and thousands like her, this work is about rewriting history — ensuring that when America thanks its veterans, it remembers all of them.

There's no cost to register a servicewoman. To learn more, visit the Military Women's Memorial online.