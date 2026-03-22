Midtown Atlanta unites to paint "Hope Beneath the Wings" mural, spreading a message of resilience

A blank wall in Midtown is quickly transforming into a vibrant symbol of unity, as dozens of Atlantans picked up paintbrushes this weekend to help create a new community mural centered on one powerful idea: hope.

The project, titled "Hope Beneath the Wings," is led by Atlanta-based muralist Aysha Pennerman and invites residents of all artistic skill levels to contribute to a large-scale installation at the intersection of Spring Street and Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Aysha Pennerman is a multidisciplinary artist currently specializing in creative placemaking and mixed media. CBS News Atlanta

Saturday's community paint day, held in partnership with Midtown Alliance and All Saints' Episcopal Church, drew participants from across the city — from experienced artists to families and first-time painters — all eager to leave their mark.

"This is about getting as many hands involved as possible," Pennerman said. "We've been asking people for months what hope means to them, and now those responses are becoming part of the mural."

The creators launched a citywide campaign ahead of the event, distributing postcards through Georgia Tech, Midtown, and surrounding neighborhoods. Residents were asked a simple but timely question: What does hope mean to you? Those answers are now being incorporated directly into the artwork.

Midtown Atlanta residents join together to bring "Hope Beneath the Wings" to life, brush by brush. CBS News Atlanta

Beyond the main mural, the event featured several interactive elements. Participants painted wooden doves — symbols of peace — that will either be installed along nearby railings or placed throughout the city as part of a broader "art drop" aimed at spreading positivity.

Pennerman, who is currently serving as an artist-in-residence with Midtown Alliance, said the project reflects both her artistic mission and the moment the community is living in.

"The world is crazy right now," she said. "It's important to give people something to hold onto — a sense that things can get better, and a reason to come together."

Community members add their vibrant touches to the mural, spreading a message of resilience and hope. CBS News Atlanta

The residency, which spans roughly 18 months, provides Pennerman with studio space and opportunities to engage directly with the community through public art. She said the response so far has been overwhelming, with strong turnout and enthusiastic participation.

Organizers expect the mural to be completed quickly, thanks in part to the large number of volunteers who showed up ready to paint, connect, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.

Once finished, "Hope Beneath the Wings" will stand as a permanent visual reminder of collective resilience — and a testament to what can happen when a community comes together, one brushstroke at a time.