Michael Penix Jr. "feeling better" after rib injury, expected to start Falcons-Bears game

Michael Penix Jr. is feeling better after injuring his ribs against Baltimore, and the Atlanta Falcons expect him to start Sunday against the Chicago Bears if his recovery goes as planned.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Penix would practice on a limited basis, with his workload determined by how he feels.

"Yes, as long as everything goes according to plan," Stefanski said when asked whether Penix would start Sunday.

Stefanski declined to discuss the specifics of the rib injury.

"With any injury like this, you want to make sure, as they move around, how they're feeling," he said. "It could be all, some, none. We shall see."

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 11: Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) warms up prior to the start of the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons on October 11th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Penix was injured on a sack by Baltimore's Tavius Robinson with about 19 seconds left in regulation Sunday night. He missed one play, briefly returned and threw an incomplete pass, but did not play in overtime.

Tua Tagovailoa replaced him for the extra period. After Baltimore scored a touchdown on its opening possession, Tagovailoa threw an interception that sealed the Falcons' 30-23 loss.

Stefanski also said defensive end Za'Darius Smith is working his way back from a neck injury. Cornerback C.J. Henderson would not practice Wednesday but is improving, the coach said. Both will be evaluated as the week progresses.

Atlanta is preparing to host a Bears team that Stefanski described as talented and well coached.

"It's a huge challenge for our football team," he said.