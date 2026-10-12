Falcons lose 30-23 to Ravens in overtime after Michael Penix Jr. exits with rib injury

With Tyler Huntley filling in at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens were on Snoop patrol.

When "Snoop" Huntley is leading the offense, the Ravens don't feel like a backup is on the field.

Huntley led Baltimore to a tying touchdown and 2-point conversion in the last minute of regulation and then scored on a 1-yard sneak in overtime as the Ravens rallied to beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-23 on Sunday night.

"There's not a locker room in the NFL that has more confidence in their backup quarterback than we have in Snoop," coach Jesse Minter said.

Added safety Kyle Hamilton, whose interception in overtime ended the game: "When Snoop gets a chance to go out there, it's a Snoop game. It's not a backup quarterback, and he's done it so any times. It's a blessing to have him."

Derrick Henry ran for 102 yards against the Falcons' top-ranked run defense for the Ravens (4-1).

"If we let it be, this can be a launching point for us to really get this thing rolling," said Minter after the Ravens took sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

After Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury late in the fourth quarter, Tua Tagovailoa took over at quarterback for the Falcons (2-3) in overtime. Tagovailoa's pass for Drake London was intercepted by Hamilton to end the game.

"We didn't do enough to win the game," Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Nnamdi Madubuike #92, Tavius Robinson #95, and Roquan Smith #0 of the Baltimore Ravens tackle Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Huntley completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns as the fill-in starter for Lamar Jackson, who has an ankle injury and cheered from the sideline in street clothes.

Penix overcame a slow start to pass for 240 yards and a touchdown but could only watch from the bench with a towel on his head as the Ravens put the game away.

Jessie Bates III returned a recovered fumble 36 yards for a score for Atlanta in the first quarter.

Bijan Robinson ran for 86 yards, but Penix's 5-yard scoring pass to Kyle Pitts was Atlanta's only offensive touchdown.

With Baltimore trailing 23-15, Huntley threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Devontez Walker with 40 seconds remaining in regulation and Henry took the direct snap and ran left for the tying conversion. Huntley targeted Falcons backup cornerback Mike Ford for the touchdown pass a play after Mike Hughes left the game with an injury.

After Huntley's third-down pass to tight end Mark Andrews was broken up by a big hit from Falcons safety Xavier Watts with 6:28 remaining, the Ravens were forced to punt.

Hamilton grew up in Atlanta and attended Marist School. There was a strong showing from Ravens fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and many were there to cheer for Hamilton.

"I probably know 500 people or something in the stadium right now," Hamilton said. "It was a pretty special moment."

Huntley scored on a second-down run from the 1 to give Baltimore the lead late in regulation.

"I was just doing my job," Huntley said. "Once you get in the end zone you give off an "Ah!" and I was ready to get on the sideline and cheer our defense on."

Bates' return for a first-quarter touchdown gave Atlanta the early lead. Safety Sydney Brown forced the fumble by Andrews.

Penix was a combined 0-for-4 passing on Atlanta's first three possessions before finally reclaiming the form he showed while leading the Falcons to back-to-back wins. A screen pass to Pitts seemed to spark Penix, who was 5-for-5 on a touchdown drive that included a 25-yard completion to London and a 36-yard pass to Jahan Dotson to the Ravens 6.

Penix found Pitts again over the middle for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

The Ravens were more effective than the Falcons in moving the ball most of the first half but had to settle for Tyler Loop's field goals of 21, 51 and 51 yards as Atlanta led 14-9 at halftime.

Baltimore opened the second half with a drive built around a 47-yard run by Justice Hill. Huntley's 18-yard scoring pass to Henry cut the Falcons' lead to 17-15 when the 2-point pass to Andrews was incomplete.

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews almost added a touchdown to the celebration of his 200th consecutive start, the longest active streak in the NFL.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame lineman Bruce Matthews lined up as an eligible receiver on second down from the Baltimore 5-yard line in the third quarter.

Matthews slipped into the end zone and was wide open, and Penix lofted a pass that forced Matthews to jump. He touched the ball with both hands, but the pass was too high and fell incomplete.

Ravens: Starting RG Andrew Vorhees (foot) was inactive after being listed as questionable. Emery Jones Jr. made his first career start. Rookie TE Matt Hibner left in the first half with a hand injury but returned in the third quarter. DLs Broderick Washington (ankle) and Travis Jones left in the fourth quarter.

Falcons: Penix predicted he will return next week from the rib injury. CB C.J. Henderson was listed as questionable with a groin injury in the third quarter. Matthews played after having been listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Ravens: At Cleveland next Sunday.

Falcons: Host Chicago next Sunday.

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