Michael Harris II and Mike Yastrzemski homer, Strider fans 9 as Braves beat Marlins 9-3

Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer and a solo shot, Mike Yastrzemski also went deep, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 on Thursday night.

Spencer Strider (2-0) had a season-high nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings as the Braves continued their strong start to the season, taking three of four at Miami for their 14th win in 16 series.

Three of the four hits Strider allowed were a solo homer to Owen Caissie and a pair of solo homers to Kyle Stowers. He also walked two.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits, including an RBI single that put the Braves ahead 5-2 in the fifth, before exiting in the sixth as a precaution because of left thumb pain. Eli White replaced him in right field.

Dominic Smith, who hit a three-run homer on Wednesday, singled and doubled. Ha-Seong Kim added a single, walk and steal.

Atlanta went up 2-0 in the first against Sandy Alcantara (3-3). Acuña hit a leadoff single and scored on Harris' 10th home run of the season, a 389-foot shot to right-center.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 21: Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves delivers during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Harris homered three times in the series and had six hits. He added a 404-foot drive in the ninth.

Yastrzemski's one-out, 418-foot home run to center made it 3-0 in the second, and he added a run-scoring double in the sixth.

Alcantara gave up six runs on nine hits over six innings and struck out three.

The Braves padded their lead in the eighth against Cade Gibson. Ozzie Albies reached after being hit on the leg by a pitch, then came around to score with Smith on pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubón's two-run single.

Stowers homered in the fourth and seventh.

Braves: Return home for a three-game series against Washington. RHP Bryce Elder (4-2, 2.01 ERA) will go against Nationals RHP Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.91).

Marlins: Continue homestand with a three-game series against the New York Mets. RHP Eury Pérez (2-6, 5.33) will take the mound against Mets RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.31).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb