Metro Atlanta's Israeli and Palestinian communities reflect on Oct. 7 attack amid Gaza ceasefire talks

It's been two years since Hamas-led terrorists stormed army bases, farming communities, and an outdoor music festival in southern Israel.

Some 1,200 people—mostly civilians—including women, children, and older adults, were killed. Two hundred and fifty-one others were abducted.

Israel, in response, launched an offensive into the Gaza Strip that has razed entire cities and towns and killed tens of thousands of people.

On Monday, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war reached more than 67,000.

As the United States works to broker a ceasefire, metro Atlanta families with close ties to the region are sharing the emotional toll of a war half a world away.

Despite having different views on the politics of the war, there is a shared grief and humanity. Both are feeling the pain of being away from loved ones.

Two years on, the emotions Dov Wilker felt on the morning of Oct. 7, 2023, are still raw. He and his wife have family in Israel.

"That whole day was really a day that I'd rather not relive. We went through all of the emotions, questioning whether our friends and family were still alive, not knowing the extent of the attack and how far Hamas had penetrated into the country. Feeling of helplessness by being so far away," said Wilker, the regional director of the American Jewish Committee in Atlanta.

Since then, Wilker said his faith helped him cope with the anxiety of war.

Dov Wilker says his faith has helped him cope with the anxiety of war. CBS News Atlanta

"To me, the biggest thing really is about the hostages. I think that most people have forgotten that there are still 48 hostages being held captive in Gaza," he said.

He said that the hostages weigh on him every single day.

Those emotions are ones that Hamza Arman understands. His family lives in the West Bank.

"It's disappointment, you know, it's anger, of course. Frustration, sadness, all of that. It's like a blender of so many types of emotions," Arman said. "And I don't think anybody should be watching all of this stuff. No one. You know, we shouldn't, but we have to."

Arman is an artist and has turned to his craft to work through his feelings. He's watched from Johns Creek as the war leveled the place he called home.

"It's easier to ignore because it's far away, but we don't have that luxury," he said. "Human life should not be, like, something that's taken lightly."

Artist Hamza Arman's family lives in the West Bank. CBS News Atlanta

Both men hope the future can look different.

"We need the voices of moderation to be much louder," Wilker said. "It's important that people understand the human story on the Israeli and the Jewish side, so that they can have a better sense of what our community is experiencing today."

"I think we need justice first," Arman said. "We need accountability for what's going on before we can even talk about any type of, you know, peace."

The solution both men see? Conversation.

"Just be open-minded and talk to a Palestinian," Arman said. "Because this is a hard conversation to have. It's not easy, right? And put all your biases aside. Let's just put it, let's just keep it at a human level, right?"

These perspectives are just a small part of a much larger conversation. There are, of course, many more layers to the emotions felt by these families, and others across metro Atlanta.