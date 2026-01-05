Metro Atlanta's Hero the Band makes breaking musical boundaries a family affair

You may have seen Hero the Band performing their viral song, "Drugs," all over social media, with the band hitting their signature rock star lean in front of their alma mater — Southwest DeKalb High School.

"We all grew up on OutKast, Luda, gospel music, country music. Our parents played everything in the house," said Nick "Nicki Jupiter" Barnett.

Brothers Nick and Jerramy Barnett make up half of Hero the Band, which is a real family affair.

"So there's four in the band and we have a supporting sibling who taught us everything we know — shoutout to Derrick. Love you, D, big bro," Nick Barnett said.

The family grew up playing music at their grandfather's church in Brookhaven.

"Great aunt playing the organ, cousin playing the drums, our other cousin on the guitar, another cousin playing the piano, our great grandpapa preaching," Jerramy "Goku Love" Barnett said. "We always say growing up and seeing that. Those were our first rockstars."

The brothers of Hero the Band grew up playing music at their grandfather's church in Brookhaven. CBS News Atlanta

"It's funny, like you said, you discovered us on the first video that went viral. It was in front of our old high school — that's where it all really started. We did our first talent show there," Nick Barnett said.

The band never looked back.

"It's definitely been an intentional journey, just playing music and having rock as the foundation," said Justin "Ocean Pootie" Barnett.

Atlanta has been called hip-hop's center of gravity, and Hero the Band is pushing that narrative forward by adding that Atlanta is also the home of music. The group is rejecting stereotypes about how they should look or sound.

"If you know history, you know we have the Chuck Berrys, the Little Richards of the world. And my favorite, James Brown and Jimi Hendrix. That representation of rock music and country and blues — where it started," Jerramy Barnett said. "You know, for the old school, they're like, 'Aw man, this is super refreshing.' And for the new school, for the kids that haven't seen anything like this— but now you see some brothers picking up some instruments and singing—that's what makes up the Hero the Band sound."

Hero the Band has been going viral on social media with their signature rock star lean. CBS News Atlanta

That sound earned them a Grammy nomination for writing country star Kacey Musgraves' song, "Lonely Millionaire."

Hero the Band was thrilled about the recognition, but it's not the goal. Their message: authenticity is everything, and don't shrink your dreams to fit a mold.

"It can be as broad or as small as you want it to be, because it's really the power of choice," Justin Barnett said.

The Barnett brothers insisted CBS News Atlanta's Jobina Fortson-Evans learn the signature rock star lean that the internet can't seem to get enough of. Everyone from Harry the Hawk to Shaquille O'Neal has posted themselves doing the dance.

You can learn more about Hero the Band on their Instagram.