Metro Atlanta woman uses family and theater to face seasonal affective disorder head-on

The American Medical Association says seasonal affective disorder, or "winter blues," affects millions of Americans each year.

Julie Smith, a resident of Johns Creek, is fighting back against seasonal depression with friends, family, pets, and theater.

"My ex-husband was abusive," Smith said.

It was abuse that led her to the brink of suicide - the very thing that took the life of her brother, Sam Johnson, over 20 years ago.

"When it comes to Sam, of course, you know, it gets better, but mainly it just gets dull. You never get over it, especially when it's suicide, because it just comes in so many layers," Smith said.

The pain she and her family felt led to a change for Julie and her sister, Nicole.

"We started the suicide prevention nonprofit in honor and memory of our brother - my sister and I did, and it's called the SAM Foundation, and we educate our communities on how to intervene in a suicidal crisis," she said.

In picking up her daughter, Tatum, from school, Smith is reminded that the love of her family, friends, and pets helped keep her insulated from the harsher side of depression.

And there's one other thing...

In recent years, the stage has called to Smith. She's found acting to be part of her healing process.

On one recent night, she auditioned for a role in a local performance of "Murder on the Nile."

Smith feels comfortable and confident in her audition, thoughts of depression far from her mind.

Her close friend Andrea Stanley has witnessed Smith's journey and can testify to the impact theater has had on her healing.

"That's part of her healing process in her life because it's her passion," Stanley said.

With the right people around her and the proper tools in her toolkit to keep mental health in check, Julie has all she needs to make it through winter and well beyond.

You can learn more information about the SAM Foundation here.