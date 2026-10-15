Metro Atlanta wedding and event venue helps people make memories while saving lives of animals

Nestled in the heart of Cumming, Georgia, is a place where human memories are made, and the lives of animals are saved as a direct result.

Shiloh Gardens is a nonprofit wedding and event venue that hosts hundreds of weddings, parties, meetings, fundraisers, and other celebrations yearly.

The money made from the venue goes directly to Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, according to CEO and f/ounder Samantha Shelton.

"There is still a significant problem – too many animals, not enough homes," Shelton said. "We love saving animals, and we love bringing people and animals together so people can experience that loving, healing bond that we share with animals."

Furkids has shelters across metro Atlanta, but the roughly 9-acre property has become its headquarters. The site used to be the home of Wakoola Water Gardens before it went out of business. Shelton said the property was purchased in 2018 and was overgrown and neglected after sitting for years. The site was cleaned, revamped, its water features fully restored, and opened to the public in 2019.

"We restored the grounds," Shelton said. "We restored the main building. Then we moved our headquarters here after being in Atlanta for 15 years."

Shiloh Gardens hosts hundreds of weddings, parties, meetings, fundraisers, and other celebrations yearly. Shiloh Gardens

Since 2019, Shelton said the ability to save more animals by way of Shiloh Gardens being a division of Furkids has been immense.

"There's no wedding venue or event facility in the state of Georgia that is like what we have here at Shiloh Gardens," Shelton said. "It is peaceful. It is tranquil, and it is first of its kind. We saw it as an opportunity to raise money for our cause, our mission, which is saving homeless animals, providing their medical care in this nurturing environment, and helping to find their forever homes."

Shelton said the venue raises over half a million dollars a year towards saving the lives of homeless animals. In the last 25 years, she says, Furkids, a no-kill shelter system, has saved 85,000 animals in our communities.

On site at the property are a new dog shelter, a new cat shelter, and a new medical center, in addition to the venue area that comprises Shiloh Gardens. The property can house up to 250 animals, some of which may require specialized care or may have illnesses or specific diseases that would, in most cases, cause them to be euthanized or turned away.

The medical center is where small and large surgeries are performed: X-rays, dental work, and more.

"We are doing all of their intake vetting here, their surgeries, and preparing them for adoption," Shelton said.

The property can house up to 250 animals, some of which may require specialized care. CBS News Atlanta

Shelton said knowing that people are creating life-changing memories and marking major life milestones while also fully benefiting Furkids' mission of saving the lives of homeless animals is what makes Shiloh Gardens so impactful on the people and the animals.

Pets are welcomed at all ceremonies hosted at Shiloh Gardens, something Shelton said is an added touch.

Many renovations and plans for expansion are underway, including the launch of a community clinic in 2027 to give pet owners more affordable options for vaccines and spay and neuter services.

More information about the venue and Furkids can be found here and here.