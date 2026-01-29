Metro Atlanta students continue walkouts as protest against ICE enforcement

Students at Mill Creek High School walked out of class on Thursday over concerns tied to immigration enforcement, prompting a response from Gwinnett County Public Schools as similar protests unfolded at other campuses across the district.

CBS News Atlanta captured video showing dozens of students chanting and holding signs as they gathered along the sidewalk during school hours. Students involved in the protest said they were given clear parameters by school leaders, including where they were allowed to stand. Officials required the students to remain on school property.

"I think that this is important, especially because if you don't say anything, then you let them get away with cruel behaviors, and it's not OK to hurt people," said Kamilla Davis, a student at Mill Creek High School. "Everybody deserves a right in everything in America, and the fact that kids have to come out here and know what's right from wrong speaks something."

Students said the walkout was driven by concerns about immigration enforcement and the impact it is having on families and classmates.

"I have Hispanic relatives that have been taken by ICE, and I just feel very strongly on the topic," said student Collin Barnes. "It's just a shame."

In a statement released by the district, Gwinnett County Public Schools said it supports student expression while also prioritizing safety and learning during the school day. The district stated that school leaders worked with students ahead of time to identify designated areas for student expression and to limit disruptions to instruction.

GCPS also addressed immigration-related concerns raised by students, saying federal immigration officials are not permitted to enter non-public areas of schools without a valid judicial warrant. The district said it does not collect or maintain information about a student's or family's immigration status and that student records are protected under federal law.

The district said any consequences related to walkouts are based on student conduct, not the viewpoint or cause being supported, and that counseling and student support services are available for students experiencing stress or anxiety.

Students at Mill Creek High School said they do not currently have another protest planned.