Metro Atlanta man bets on himself by starting 24/7 roadside service business

A 24-year-old metro Atlanta man is putting his faith in his passion and work ethic to go out on his own and start a business.

When Don Thomas was injured while working at a warehouse job, he found himself in what he called "a financial hardship."

With an initial investment of about $4,000, including the vehicle, Thomas went for it.

"When you go into business for yourself, you have to believe and trust in yourself and God," he said.

He and a business partner started Fabulous Mobile Tire, a 24/7 roadside service.

When Don Thomas was injured working a warehouse job, he put his faith in himself to start his own business. CBS News Atlanta

On a recent night, Bibi Gray and her granddaughter were dealing with a flat tire on Interstate 20. Thomas answers their call and heads out.

"We're going to first get the tire right," he said.

For Thomas, timing is everything. He arrives at the SUV as the sun is setting.

"Thank you for coming to my rescue," Gray tells him.

Thomas pulls out his equipment and gets to work. With the right gear, it doesn't take long. The car is back in action, and Gray is elated.

"I only had to call him once just to find out, 'Are you coming? Everything is OK with you?' He said 'Yes ma'am, I'll be there in 15 minutes," and within that 15 minutes, he was here," she said.

For this 24-year-old, coming to the rescue of those in need is all in a day's work.