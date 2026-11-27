Lenox Mall is open for longer hours so people can shop the best Black Friday deals.

The mall is typically open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, on Friday, Lenox is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to extended hours for Black Friday, the mall has extra staff to manage crowds and help customers.

Lenox Square officials say the mall expects thousands of visitors Friday. The National Retail Federation projects 126 million people nationwide will shop on Friday alone, with 67% of customers in store. The number of people shopping is up 3% from last year.

"Gen X is a big part of it," said Lindsey Jones, Lenox Square's director of marketing. "They're burned out from the screens, so they want to come and experience the mall for a full day, which is so exciting because you can shop the deals, eat some lunch, have a glass of wine, walk around, and kind of check out the sights."

Lenox Square says the mall and individual retailers are working to enhance their in-store experience as shoppers come in to take advantage of discounts.

"We have a diverse offering of different retailers depending on your spend and what you're looking to spend," Jones said. "So I think that's one of the places makes it really great. You can go and have 50% off at American Eagle and also buy that luxury handbag if you're looking for that, too."

In addition to shopping, families can visit Santa at the mall's brand-new Santaland set. Shoppers are also encouraged to learn more about the mall's points system that offers customers discounts.