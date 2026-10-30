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Metro Atlanta hospitals help NICU patients celebrate their 1st Halloween with special costumes

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Halloween is a special time across metro Atlanta, and local hospitals helped some of their tiniest patients celebrate the holiday with some colorful outfits.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Piedmont Columbus Regional helped the little ones in their neonatal intensive care units celebrate their first Halloween, dressing up some of the infants up in costume.

"These tiny outfits mark a big milestone and give families a special way to celebrate a childhood first during a hospital stay," officials with Children's Healthcare told CBS News Atlanta.

10302026-nicu-halloween-tigger.jpg
Piedmont Columbus Regional

The hospitals said their NICU nurses and staff carefully dressed each baby to make sure they were ready for their Halloween photo-op, giving families an adorable keepsake for the years after their little one is released.

Some of the costumes showcased this year included a pint-sized princess, a tiny Tigger, and a small scoop of ice cream.

You can see more of the costumes below.

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Piedmont Columbus Regional
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Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
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Piedmont Columbus Regional
princess-rev-1.jpg
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

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