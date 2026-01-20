Metro Atlanta youth celebrate MLK Day with parades, service projects and community outreach

Communities across the area honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day with parades, service projects, and outreach efforts aimed at strengthening neighborhoods and helping those in need.

In College Park, crowds lined the streets for a parade featuring a police motorcycle motorcade and marching bands, including Jonesboro's Majestic Marching Cardinals, celebrating Dr. King's legacy through music and community pride.

Students, parents, faculty, and staff from Drew Charter School marked the holiday with a day of service at the Kirkwood Urban Forest. Volunteers worked alongside Atlanta's Department of Parks and Recreation to help transform seven acres of land into green space that the community can enjoy.

"It's the opportunity to see everyone together. You see so many different people with different connections," said Peter McKnight, head of Drew Charter School.

Drew Charter School students spent MLK Day with Atlanta's Department of Parks and Recreation cleaning up the Kirkwood Urban Forest.

The day seemingly reflected Dr. King's message of inclusivity.

"It's an opportunity for everyone to get involved from young to old, from families to staff to community members," he said. "It's a chance to be together and to do some good."

Students also spent part of the day packing meals for people experiencing food insecurity. Tenth grader Derrick Snowden said giving back was personal.

"I know there are people out there who are hungry, and I'm fortunate to not be one of them," Snowden said. "I just want to help others in need."

Across the city, Emerging 100 of Atlanta organized a large-scale effort to pack more than a thousand care kits for people experiencing homelessness. For senior Jada Edwards, the work was about connection.

"We love making people feel like they belong in the community," Edwards said. "We love giving back."

Together, the events highlighted Dr. King's legacy of service and unity, and a display of metro Atlantans seemingly showing their commitment to honor his life by continuing his work.