Metro Atlanta gas prices surge ahead of spring break, leaving drivers stunned

Drivers across metro Atlanta are seeing higher prices at the pump, and as spring break approaches, many families say the spike is hitting their budgets hard. While some people are reconsidering travel plans, others said they are still planning to get out of town.

At a RaceTrac gas station near Clairmont Road and Dresden Drive in Chamblee, drivers told us they noticed the increase almost immediately.

Just last week, many drivers said they were paying around $2.80 a gallon. Now, prices at some stations are climbing well over $3 a gallon.

At this RaceTrac, regular gas was listed at $3.59 a gallon while diesel was even higher at $5.19. Last week, those prices were $3.29 for regular-and $4.69 for diesel.

Some drivers said the increase is already creating financial stress.

"Not that many people can afford that price."

Morgan Howard explained.

The metro Atlanta mom of two who commutes to work said she closely tracks fuel prices because of how much she drives.

"I pay attention to gas because I work over here but I live in Villa Rica or like Douglasville and the prices even went over there up. Ridiculous. It is sad."

According to the AAA, the average price for gas in Atlanta is now about $3.28 a gallon, which is up roughly 44 cents from last week. Meanwhile, analysts with GasBuddy project prices could increase another 20 to 50 cents in the coming week.

Howard said her biggest concern isn't just her own budget.

"I don't think about myself. I think about others that are struggling. I think about others that are making minimum wage and can't not afford."

Higher gas prices can ripple through nearly every part of daily life from commuting to grocery costs.

Truck driver Logan Gabbard said the increase has already forced him to cancel travel plans he had for later this month.

"I was going to make plans at the end of March but since gas prices have went up as much as they have I can't go through with those plans now just because usually it would take me 50 to 70 dollars to go where I usually go but now it is going to cost me so much that I am not going to be able to go."

Another group feeling the impact is ride-share drivers who say rising fuel costs are forcing them to work longer hours.

"Because I was putting the mid range at $3.02 and now is almost at $4 and this is making us work more. Yes this is impacting us, now we need to work more and more hour's in order to get better gains to be able to afford bills and payments, like rent, services and food is getting more expensive as well, for the people who work doing rideshares like Uber, Lyft and Taxi," Ian Marin said.

"We have a taxi line near this gas station and a lot of drivers made the decision to retire from doing this profession because gains are not enough, people have fear to be out in the streets, but the price for food, bills, and rent keep going up making this situation really really complicated, "Marin explained.

Despite the higher prices, not everyone is putting the brakes on travel.

With the spring break season arriving, some college students said they are still planning to hit the road.

Analysts said part of the price swing is tied to tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which can make global oil markets unstable and push oil prices higher.

International tensions are not the only factor.

AAA said gas prices often increase during busy travel seasons like spring break, when more people are hitting the road.

The drivers we talked to said that means they will be keeping a closer eye on their budgets in the weeks ahead and watching every mile and every dollar a little more closely.