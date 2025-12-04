Metro Atlanta family's massive holiday display becomes community tradition while granting wishes

As the song goes, "Up on the housetop reindeer pause. Out jumps good old Santa Claus," but in metro Atlanta, one home's roof isn't the only thing covered with holiday spirit and making the season bright.

Homeowner Victor Economy loves Christmas. He's been decking out his Smoke Rise home since 1993.

"He was probably born in the 60s, a lot of these are from the 60s," Economy says, pointing to a classic light-up snowman blow mold.

The Economy home has become a destination for families throughout the area, something Victor never imagined.

Victor and Theodora Economy have been decorating their Smoke Rise home since 1993. CBS News Atlanta

"I love when people tell me they used to come when they were little, and now they bring their children and thank us for doing it," he said. "So now I can't stop. People are expecting it."

Economy said that his kids helped him set up the massive display when they were little; now his grandchildren love to help get the holiday tradition up and running.

He's not sure how many bulbs are on display now, but whether he buys them or they're donated, more lights grace the lot every year.

"They just show up at the door year-round. There's no certain time or day," Economy said. "I mean, I might come home one day and see three snowmen on my front door. In the middle of the summer."

It takes about eight weeks to set up everything. Economy and his wife do about 80% of the work.

"Oh, like, say this bulb is out at night, we just check it," he said.

The lights turn on in early November.

Every year, the Economys' home lights up with a massive holiday display. CBS News Atlanta

"On the weekends, Santa Claus flies in from the North Pole and takes pictures with all of the kids and adults, cats, dogs. People love to come see Santa Claus," Economy said.

You'll feel the holiday magic. In the spirit of giving, Economy doesn't stop with sharing his love of lights. He and his wife, Theodora, have partnered for years with Make-A-Wish Georgia.

"People want to give us money. Random people. The garbage man will say, 'Hey, here's 10 bucks towards your electric bill.' And I'd say, 'No, this is our gift to the community. I don't want to take any money from anybody.' And then my father-in-law said, 'If people want to give you money, why don't you take it and donate it somewhere?' And I said, 'That's a great idea,'" he said.

Last year, the Economys donated more than $27,000 and granted two wishes to kids. They grant other kinds of wishes, too.

Last year, the Economys donated more than $27,000 to Make-A-Wish Georgia. Victor Economy

"It might've been 15 or 20 years ago, this young lady texted me or messaged me and said, 'My husband and I really love your lights, and we're getting married. Can we have our wedding on your display?' I said, 'Sure.' Her husband was getting ready to get deployed to the Army, so they came one Friday night right there on the porch. They brought their minister and family, and they had a wedding right here in the front yard," Economy said.

You can see the holiday display at the Economys' home at 1833 Smokerise Summit. To fully feel the joy, you have to see the lights at night.