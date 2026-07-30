Metro Atlanta families finishing last-minute preparations as children start heading back to school

As metro Atlanta students get ready to head back to the classroom next week, families across the area are busy knocking out last-minute prep work and back-to-school shopping.

At Educational Outfitters in Sandy Springs, parents and children picked out uniforms and accessories. Among them were the Golightly family, whose upcoming first day carries a special milestone.

For the past five years, Taryn Golightly homeschooled her two children, Johanna and Joshua, while battling and ultimately surviving cancer. Now celebrating her survival, Golightly is guiding her kids through a major educational transition.

"For Johanna, she's never stepped foot into a public school, and so this would be her first year going," Golightly said. "For Joshua, of course he did some of elementary in a public school, but most were at home. It will be his first time going in middle school."

The upcoming shift brings a mix of emotions for the siblings. Joshua admits he will miss the flexibility of learning at home, sharing, "I'm a night owl," and noting that he likes to make his own schedule.

On the other hand, Johanna could not be more excited.

"I think I've been begging my mom for me to go to public school," Johanna said. "The only time I see my friends is like when we have field trips, and now I can see them mostly every day."

For the past five years, Taryn Golightly homeschooled her two children, Johanna and Joshua, while battling and ultimately surviving cancer. CBS News Atlanta

To make the shift smoother, the family has already started practicing their daily routine by going to bed on time and waking up early.

Transitioning to a new school year brings adjustments for every family, whether students are entering public school for the first time or simply moving up a grade. To help ease the process, local family therapist Dr. Shatavia Thomas emphasizes that parental preparation is key to a smooth start.

"Confidence is so important," Thomas said. "Prepping helps to lower the anxiety because you feel a little bit more prepared and a little bit more confident."

Thomas also highlighted the importance of fostering age-appropriate independence in students before they walk through the school doors.

"It is also about helping them to be more assertive when they need to handle things because the parent or the guardians may not always be here," she said. "So you want to help them feel self-assured and confident if they need to speak up for themselves, if they need to present boundaries, or if they need to advocate for themselves, whether it be about a grade or a situation with a peer."

Communication plays a central role in setting students up for success throughout the year. Thomas recommends holding open conversations with children about their personal goals, expectations, and outlook for the new school term. She says that by actively listening to their thoughts, parents can uncover specific worries early on and help resolve them before the first day arrives.

Finally, Thomas encourages parents to review all updated school protocols with their children before classes start. Walking students through daily procedures and campus rules, especially new guidelines regarding electronic devices.