Metro Atlanta could need nearly 400,000 new homes by 2035, housing leaders say

Metro Atlanta could need close to 400,000 new homes by 2035 as the region continues to grow, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission.

The concern comes ahead of today's "State of Atlanta Housing" event, hosted by Atlanta Housing. The event is expected to focus on affordability, development, and the city's goal of creating and preserving 10,000 affordable housing units.

The Atlanta Regional Commission helps plan for the 11-county metro region, including Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and others.

Kristin Allin, community development manager with the Atlanta Regional Commission, said years of rapid growth, rising home prices, high construction costs, and insufficient housing have all contributed to the current shortage.

Allin said another major concern is that many of the new jobs coming to metro Atlanta pay around $55,000 a year or less, while much of the housing being built is priced for higher-income earners.

"One of the numbers that's come out of that housing strategy is that the market will provide housing for mostly higher-income people," Allin said. "Eighty-eight percent of the people who are in what we call the workforce are not typically supplied by this higher-priced housing that's being constructed."

Allin said affordable housing options across the region continue to disappear faster than new ones are being built. She said preserving existing affordable housing is often less expensive than building new units.

"Preservation is very important because it's less expensive to preserve what we already have than it is to build new," Allin said.

Today's housing event is expected to include Atlanta Housing President and CEO Terri Lee, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and regional housing leaders.