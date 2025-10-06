Metro Atlanta bra company helps women diagnosed with breast cancer find support

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and for anyone who's been diagnosed, there often are concerns about your changing body.

In Gwinnett County, a Buford businesswoman is offering support in her own way with a different approach to bra shopping.

Tucked into a cozy corner of the Mall of Georgia is the Modern Bra Company. There, owner Amy McGuire has launched a one-on-one bra buying experience.

"This feels more like VIP status, like I told her like, 'Where's my champagne?'" customer Sabrina Lane said.

McGuire spends 30 minutes with each client, finding out about their lifestyle, and their needs.

"I say these stores are easy to run it and that's it's as simple to run as a lemonade stand. I just have more cup sizes," McGuire said.

Modern Bra Company owner Amy McGuire said she never realized the connections she would make when she opened her business at the Mall of Georgia. CBS News Atlanta

But what she didn't realize in her planning sessions with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center was the emotional impact—that some women's stories would come with scars.

Customer Lisa Graham was diagnosed with breast cancer halfway through the store's development. She's been back for fittings three or four times as her body has changed.

"Serendipitous might not be the right word for it, but that's kind of how it turned out, you know," Graham said.

Lisa Graham has been back to Modern Bra Company multiple times as her body dealt with her treatments for breast cancer. CBS News Atlanta

With just one location at the Mall of Georgia right now, the idea is to expand, opening up to franchising in 2027 so they can take it this message of support to more women across the country.

"I almost get choked up even talking about it because I was prepared for our business, but I was not prepared for the friendships that I made, for the connections I've made, for the stories I've heard. You know, like, a little bit of therapy goes on," McGuire says.

It's a business she hopes will build lasting connections and make a difference.

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, McGuire is offering special incentives — including 10-percent discounts to new customers.

You can learn more here.