Men threatened employee with hammer during robbery at Atlanta gas station, police say

Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of forcing their way into a gas station's gaming machine and threatening an employee with a hammer when he tried to stop them.

Officials say the robbery happened on Sunday around 8:30 a.m. at an Exxon gas station on the 1100 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

According to an employee, the two men broke into the gambling machine to take some cash. When the employee went to stop them, one of the men threatened him with a hammer before fleeing the scene.

Investigators shared surveillance footage showing two men believed to be suspects in the case.

Atlanta police shared surveillance footage showing two suspects in a gas station robbery. Atlanta Police Department

If you have any information about the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8277 or go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case.