Georgia officer shot in the face to be released from hospital on Monday

A North Georgia police officer is expected to leave the hospital days after he was shot in the face while responding to a call late Friday night.

Captain Brantley Worley of the McCaysville Police Department was critically injured in the shooting, which happened around 11:10 p.m. on First Street.

After a daylong manhunt, authorities say they arrested the suspected gunman, identified as Timothy Craig Ramsey, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Ramsey was reported to be spotted running away from the scene of the shooting wearing a "bright green chemical-resistant type suit." The 26-year-old is now in custody at the Fannin County Jail and will go before a judge on Monday afternoon.

Hopeful signs for injured officer's recovery

McCaysville Chief of Police Michael Earley wrote on Facebook that Worley will be discharged from Erlanger Hospital on Monday afternoon.

"This is truly nothing short of a miracle," Earley wrote.

He said that Worley will stay nearby with his wife and will return to the hospital on Tuesday for reconstructive surgery on his nose.

McCaysville Police Captain Brantley Worley remains hospitalized after he was shot while on duty last week. McCaysville Police Department

"Even though evil may present itself in this world, we serve an awesome God who heals and answers when we call upon His name," Earley wrote.

He asked that Georgians keep Worley and his family in their prayers.

Worley described as "a dedicated officer"

In a previous Facebook post, Early described Worley as "a dedicated officer who has faithfully served this community."

He was promoted to captain in July and has spent 15 years working in law enforcement.

In a Facebook post, the Pickens County Fire Department said that Worley also worked as a part-time firefighter and EMT, joining the department in 2023.

"Brantley is a brother everyone enjoys being around. He is no doubt a 'community servant to the bone,'" the department wrote.

In a statement posted on X, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp asked Georgians to keep Worley in their thoughts.

"Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for this officer who was shot in the line of duty, as well as all law enforcement who face this kind of danger on a regular basis to protect their communities," Kemp said.