Massive fire damages abandoned Atlanta church; No injuries reported

A large fire tore through an abandoned church in northeast Atlanta on Monday morning, sending heavy flames into the air before firefighters were able to get it under control, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were called to the intersection of Hardee Street and Mayson Avenue after reports of a structure fire at the former New Saint John Baptist Church. When firefighters arrived, they found the two-story building already about 75% engulfed in flames.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews worked quickly to knock down the fire, which heavily damaged the vacant church.

No injuries were reported, and no one was displaced, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.