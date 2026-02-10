Massage parlor owner accused of trafficking, pimping women in Georgia

The owner of a massage parlor in West Point is facing multiple criminal charges, including pimping, after police say an alleged assault at her business led to the discovery of an illegal prostitution operation.

According to the West Point Police Department, officers were called to Aroma Sauna on West 8th Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday after a man reported he had been assaulted while trying to leave the business.

Police said the man told officers he went to the sauna for a massage because of an injury he suffered the day before. He said he was escorted into a room by an older woman and told that another employee would meet him there.

While waiting, the man said a younger woman entered the room and told him the cost would be $80 for a massage and $200 for additional services. Police said the man became uncomfortable and attempted to leave.

As he tried to leave, the man reported that three women grabbed and assaulted him, attempting to reach into his pockets to take his wallet and a recording device. Police said the man's necklace was broken during the struggle. He was able to escape through the front door and call 911.

Photo courtesy West Point Police Department

The man told officers he activated a personal recording device during the incident and captured part of the encounter on video.

Investigators identified the older woman as Moo Sun Lee, who police say is the manager of the business. Lee denied the assault and told officers the younger women had left through a back door, and she did not know where they were.

Lee was detained while officers secured the business and obtained a search warrant.

During the investigation, two younger women later came to the police department voluntarily. According to police, both provided detailed and consistent accounts of how the business operated, including pricing and services offered.

Investigators said the women described Lee as "Mama," identifying her as both the manager and the person who controlled the operation. Police said Lee allegedly collected most of the money from customers, while the women received a portion.

Officers executed a search warrant at the business and seized evidence, including cell phones, photographs, phone numbers and items police described as sexual devices. All evidence was documented and photographed, police said.

Lee was arrested and charged with trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude, keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, and giving massages in a place used for prostitution or lewd activity, among other offenses.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police say additional charges or arrests could follow as evidence continues to be reviewed.