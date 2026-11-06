MARTA teams up with Atlanta artist Catlanta on limited-edition merch

MARTA has partnered with Atlanta artist Rory Hawkins, known as Catlanta, on a limited-edition merch collection that celebrates the city's public transit system with playful feline artwork.

The collaboration is part of MARTA's Artbound program, which supports local public art and helps fund musical performances and art installations across the transit system.

The collection includes tote bags modeled after MARTA buses and trains, along with beanies, hoodies, stickers, shirts, socks, a blanket for cold-weather commutes and a onesie for the tiniest travelers.

"Teaming up with MARTA on a collection has been a dream come true as a lifelong resident and rider," Hawkins said in a statement. "This collection combines my playful kittens with MARTA's iconic branding to create fun and functional pieces that celebrate community, connection, and exploration of the many places MARTA can take you."

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Katherine Dirga, MARTA's director of Artbound, said the program aims to make art part of the daily transit experience and that the collaboration "brings that spirit home."

"Rory's work captures the playful, resilient heart of Atlanta, and this collection gives MARTA customers, art collectors, and transit enthusiasts a fun way to be a part of it," she said.

The collection is available online at MARTA's merchandise store.