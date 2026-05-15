MARTA bus driver, 6 passengers injured after smoking engine sends bus into ditch during rush hour

A MARTA bus driver drove into a ditch during rush hour Thursday, and officials say six passengers were injured. MARTA police said the driver and the riders on board also had to be evaluated and treated by paramedics.

According to the transit agency, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. as the bus was traveling on Holcomb Bridge Road. Officials said the bus's engine began smoking, which caused the driver to veer off the road and into the ditch.

MARTA police and its safety department are investigating the matter.