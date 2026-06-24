Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's done supporting Republican Party, blasts GOP in new posts

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's done supporting the Republican Party.

In a pair of social media posts this week, Greene said she is "fed up" with Republicans and described herself as "too honest and free thinking to be a Republican," while making it clear she is not becoming a Democrat.

On Wednesday morning, Greene wrote on X, "I'm way too conservative to be a Democrat and too honest and free thinking to be a Republican. But I'm 1000% a proud American!!!"

The post came two days after Greene responded to political commentator Tucker Carlson, saying he was "not the only one" who was done supporting the Republican Party.

"There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country," Greene wrote Monday. "That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either. But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party."

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 17: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) departs her office in the Rayburn House Office Building on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Over the weekend, Greene received an increase in personal threats. U.S. President Donald Trump recently posted to Truth Social announcing he was withdrawing support for the congresswoman, and also called her a traitor. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The comments are the latest sign of Greene's ongoing rift with Republican leaders and former allies following her resignation from Congress earlier this year.

Greene, who represented Georgia's 14th Congressional District, stepped down from the House after a public falling-out with President Donald Trump. The dispute centered in part on efforts to release records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Since leaving office, Greene has repeatedly criticized both major political parties and argued that Republicans have failed to deliver on promises to voters.

In May, Greene said at an event hosted by the Ron Paul Institute that she and her family received death threats after Trump publicly called her a "traitor." Greene also said she believes the Make America Great Again movement is no longer united and that the country needs to move beyond Trump politically. The White House has disputed Greene's claims.