Marine veteran, attorney, rocker: How one Atlanta father uses music to heal after unthinkable loss

Scott Pryor is known across metro Atlanta as a Marine veteran and a trial attorney who takes on powerful insurance companies for a living. But once the workday ends, he steps into a completely different role — the lead singer of his rock band, where music becomes another form of advocacy.

"I go to war with insurance companies," Pryor said. "I fight for families and people who are hurt. I go to war for the underdogs."

For him, the two worlds aren't as different as they seem. Whether it's a courtroom or a concert venue, Pryor says he's doing the same thing: telling the stories of people who are hurting.

"In law, I'm a storyteller. In music, I'm a storyteller," he said. "A lot of people are lonely and dealing with mental health issues. I wanted songs that say, 'I see you.' Music lets me express that."

Scott Pryor sits down with CBS Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

A pain that changed everything

Behind the rock persona and Marine toughness is a father navigating a grief he never expected.

In 2023, Pryor's oldest son, Elijah, died by suicide.

Pryor remembers the moment life split into a before and after.

"I went into the office and my wife was screaming," he said. "She said Elijah committed suicide."

The family never saw signs. And the silence that followed — the unanswered questions, the shock — is something they are still learning to live with.

"Experiencing that and going through that… you have a unique perspective in life for sure."

Scott Pryor of the Scott Pryor Band. CBS News Atlanta

Turning heartbreak into healing

In the darkest moments of his grief, Pryor turned to the one place his heart could still speak: music.

He kept writing. Kept performing. Kept pushing through the pain.

That process became "Wide Awake," a song dedicated to his son and the waves of grief that come without warning.

"Music has been a lifesaver for me," Pryor said. "I can express through it, and I can help people through it. That's the goal — to help as many people as possible."

His music often focuses on the weight veterans carry — combat trauma, PTSD, and the invisible wounds many struggle to talk about. And he sees the connection firsthand when he performs at places like Atlanta Mission, where men battling homelessness and trauma sing his lyrics back to him.

"From the very first song they stood up and were cheering," he said. "Afterward they're hugging us — some in tears. We walk away feeling more blessed than they are."

Marine veteran, musician and attorney, Scott Pryor, talks about using music to heal. CBS News Atlanta

A mission bigger than the stage

Whether he's fighting for justice in the courtroom, rocking out with his band, or standing shoulder-to-shoulder with veterans healing from their own battles, Pryor says his purpose is simple: serve people.

"God willing, the messages are coming through me," he said. "And it's to serve other people."

Pryor hopes his band's growing following becomes a movement — one built around connection, joy, and the courage to talk about mental health openly.

And one day, he hopes they'll headline a major stadium.

If you or someone you know is struggling

Pryor's story is a reminder that the strongest people can be carrying the heaviest pain — and help is always available.

You can call or text 9-8-8, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, for free and confidential support 24/7.