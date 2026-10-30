Marietta's Mr. Tombstone's Coffee Emporium mixes Halloween vibes with tasty beverages

At Mr. Tombstone's Coffee Emporium in Marietta, Halloween is a vibe you can get year-round.

From the skeletons outside Mr. Tombstone's to the decorations inside, the horror theme is prevalent.

"We love spooky vibes over here. So we try to keep it all year long. We pulled different elements from, like Tower of Terror, essentially like Frankenstein stuff, kind of like that macabre, gothic vibes," general manager Ova Robinson said.

Robinson started as a barista at Mr. Tombstone's Coffee Emporium when it first opened in 2024. Two years later, she's the general manager. With Halloween here, she added a few extra touches.

"You'll notice the Halloween banner, a couple extra witch hats, but it's pretty much like this all year round," Robinson said.

Robinson is normally in the kitchen making the shop's hot seller.

"Crypt keepers! It's a dulce de leche latte combined with espresso and a milk of your choice. It can be made hot or iced. It sells out like hotcakes," Robinson said.

Ova Robinson started as a barista at Mr. Tombstone's Coffee Emporium when it first opened in 2024. CBS News Atlanta

Kennesaw State student John Theiss comes to Mr. Tombstone's every week for his favorite cup of coffee, a cappuccino.

"I like coming here because it's different. It's not cookie-cutter," Theiss said.

He often journals at the coffee shop.

"It's close to campus, which I like to go over there and interact with other students, and I like the fact that it's a dark theme," Theiss said.

The spooky coffee shop is open every day to help people (and spirits) work, journal, and socialize.