Marietta superintendent uses bonus to help students pay college application fees

Ellen Gbolade has watched others in her family go to college. Still, the amount of work and money it takes to apply took her by surprise.

"My plan is to apply to like 10, so that's quite a lot of money with paying for each application but also sending scores is something you have to do to every single school, and it's $15 per school," Gbolade said. "So yesterday, I did two and it was $30 but it adds up pretty quickly."

Gbolade and her classmates at Marietta High School won't have to cover all of their college application fees on their own. Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera is using his bonus to help.

"It's really just a blessing for a lot of students like me," Gbolade said.

Rivera said the support is his way of thanking students and increasing their chances of being admitted to college. He said Marietta High School has one of the highest percentages of students experiencing homelessness in metro Atlanta.

Rivera said an $85 application fee could keep students who have worked hard, earned strong grades and become leaders from taking the next step in their education.

"So for me, certainly for my family, it's an opportunity to remove those barriers," Rivera said.

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Andra Brantley works one-on-one with Gbolade on her college preparation. He said helping students choose a college that fits their finances is an important part of the process.

"It's not just about choosing an institution," Brantley said.

Brantley said the goal is for students to pursue their education, graduate with as little debt as possible and enter the workforce.

Marietta City Schools expects to have a final count of students who used the application fee assistance in the coming days. Any remaining funds will go to the Marietta Schools Foundation.

Gbolade already has a list of schools where she plans to apply as she works toward a career in medicine.

"Johns Hopkins right here," Gbolade said, pointing to a flag for her top-choice school in Brantley's office. "That's also where my sister went."

Her list also includes Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech and Emory.

She doesn't yet know where she'll enroll, but she's determined to thrive and confident her school district has her back.