Marietta High School to open football season in London against NFL Academy

Marietta High School will open its 2026 season in London against the NFL Academy, a team based in England and supported by the NFL that features international athletes learning American football.

Players and coaches called the trip a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete internationally while representing Georgia and the United States.

"It's a really special opportunity," one Marietta player said. "Not most places are getting to do this. It's a really once-in-a-lifetime trip."

Players said they're looking forward to both the competition and the chance to experience a different culture, joking about trying traditional English food during the visit.

Meanwhile, defending Georgia Class 6A champion Buford will begin its season at home against Gainesville in a nationally televised game. The matchup marks the Wolves' first meeting with the Red Elephants since 2013 and will be played at Buford's $62 million stadium, which opened last season.

Ranked by ESPN as the nation's top high school football team, Buford also has games scheduled against out-of-state opponents from North Carolina and Florida as part of a challenging 2026 schedule.

The season is set to begin in August, with Georgia's top programs aiming to test themselves against some of the country's and the world's best competition.