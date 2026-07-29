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Marietta High School to open football season in London against NFL Academy

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Sam Crenshaw
Sam Crenshaw
Multi-Skilled Reporter, CBS News Atlanta
Sam Crenshaw is a veteran sports reporter and TV sports anchor on the CBS News Atlanta team. Sam is known in the Atlanta community for his knowledge of local athletes and teams as well as his passion for playing tennis.
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Sam Crenshaw

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Marietta High School will open its 2026 season in London against the NFL Academy, a team based in England and supported by the NFL that features international athletes learning American football. 

Players and coaches called the trip a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete internationally while representing Georgia and the United States.

"It's a really special opportunity," one Marietta player said. "Not most places are getting to do this. It's a really once-in-a-lifetime trip."

Players said they're looking forward to both the competition and the chance to experience a different culture, joking about trying traditional English food during the visit.

Meanwhile, defending Georgia Class 6A champion Buford will begin its season at home against Gainesville in a nationally televised game. The matchup marks the Wolves' first meeting with the Red Elephants since 2013 and will be played at Buford's $62 million stadium, which opened last season.

Ranked by ESPN as the nation's top high school football team, Buford also has games scheduled against out-of-state opponents from North Carolina and Florida as part of a challenging 2026 schedule.

The season is set to begin in August, with Georgia's top programs aiming to test themselves against some of the country's and the world's best competition.

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