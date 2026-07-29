Marietta High School football players heading to London for international game High school football season is just weeks away, and two Georgia programs are preparing for unique season openers. Defending Class 6A state champion Buford will host Gainesville in a nationally televised matchup at its new stadium, while Marietta travels to London to face the NFL Academy in an international showcase. Players and coaches say the high-profile games offer a chance to test themselves against top competition while representing Georgia on a national and global stage.