Man with knife arrested after trying to steal car at Atlanta airport, police say

A man is in custody after police say he tried to steal a car after threatening the vehicle's owner with a knife at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police say the situation happened near the cellphone lot of the busy airport on the afternoon of Oct. 8.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the airport after receiving reports of a man walking near the lot holding a knife.

Investigators say the man, later identified as 39-year-old Jeremy Turner, swung the knife at a victim before taking their vehicle.

The victim was not hurt, and Turner was taken into custody at the airport, officials say.

Turner was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Officials say Turner also had an active warrant out of Fulton County.

He remains in custody at the Clayton County Jail.