Man wanted in Texas caught by deputies at Atlanta Greyhound station, officials say

A fugitive out of Texas is in custody after Georgia deputies say they intercepted him trying to make a Greyhound bus connection in Atlanta.

Nathan Cataldi, 42, was wanted on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), authorities say.

On Thursday, officials with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office say they received information from the Mckinney, Texas Police Department that Cataldi was on a Greyhound bus that was about to stop in Atlanta. Investigators believed that Cataldi was trying to reach Mississippi.

Deputies took Cataldi into custody without incident at the Greyhound station.

"It should be beyond clear that there is no safe haven in Fulton County," said Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat. "Our investigators stand ready to partner with agencies across the nation to locate and apprehend fugitives before they have another opportunity to endanger innocent people.

Records show Cataldi was in custody at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.