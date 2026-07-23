Man wanted for killing ex-girlfriend at Hall County convenience store caught at motel, deputies say

A man on the run for a week after killing his ex-girlfriend at a Hall County convenience store is in custody, deputies say.

Authorities with the Hall County Sheriff's Office say that 45-year-old Antwane Sintell Thurmond was arrested at an Augusta motel on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to the Motel 6 on Wrightsboro Road, found Thurmond alone in a room, and took him into custody without incident, officials said.

Thurmond was wanted for the deadly shooting of 44-year-old Tia Vidon Keith, who investigators say was his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies say Keith went to the Subhanallah Food Mart on the 2900 block of Mountain View Road on the night of July 17 to make a purchase. When she returned to her car, she found Thurmond in her passenger seat, investigators said.

"For an unknown reason, the suspect shot Ms. Keith multiple times while the two were inside the vehicle," the Hall County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Ms. Keith escaped the vehicle and went back into the store. The suspect followed and shot her again, striking her multiple times."

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Keith died from her injuries at the store. Authorities say Thurmond fled the scene and has been on the run until his recent arrest.

Thurmond remains in custody at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. He is expected to be taken to the Hall County Jail to face charges of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.