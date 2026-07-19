Hall County investigators searching for murder suspect accused of fatally shooting Oakwood woman at convenience store

Hall County investigators are asking for the public's help as they continue searching for a man accused of fatally shooting an Oakwood woman outside a convenience store last week.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said investigators are searching for Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 45, of Oakwood, who is wanted on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act in connection with the death of TiaVidon Keith, 44.

Deputies said Keith was shot Thursday night, July 16, at the Subhanallah Food Mart on Mountain View Road. Investigators identified Thurmond as Keith's former live-in boyfriend.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators, patrol deputies and the agency's Warrant Service Unit, along with several other law enforcement agencies, have been tracking Thurmond's movements since the shooting.

Hall County deputies are searching for Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 45, wanted for murder and assault in the death of Tia Vidon Keith, 44. Hall County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said they recovered the vehicle Thurmond was believed to be driving after he left the scene and later executed a search warrant at a Metro Atlanta home as part of the investigation. While investigators recovered evidence during that search, Thurmond remains at large and is believed to be moving around to avoid capture. Officials said they do not know what type of vehicle he may currently be using.

Thurmond is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 212 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators said he has multiple tattoos, including one on his neck reading "ROMANS 12:19." He also has a prosthetic lower left leg and walks with a slight limp.

The sheriff's office considers Thurmond armed and dangerous and urges anyone who sees him not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Thurmond's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Hall County Sheriff's Office by calling 770-503-3232 or emailing IntelRequest@hallcounty.org.