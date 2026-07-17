Gunman on the run after deadly shooting of woman at Hall County convenience store, deputies say

Hall County investigators are searching for a gunman who shot a woman to death at a local convenience store overnight.

Authorities tell CBS News Atlanta the shooting happened at a store on the 2900 block of Mountain View Road.

Deputies say a woman was shot and killed in the incident. Investigators believe that she was specifically targeted by the shooter.

Officials have not released the victim's name, any details about the suspect, or what led up to the shooting.

Investigators believe the deadly shooting was a targeted act of violence. CBS News Atlanta

The investigation caused Mountain View Road and Old Oakwood Road to be shut down for hours. They have since been reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Hall County Sheriff's Office.