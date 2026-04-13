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Man shot outside Brookhaven Kroger; second shooting reported at same location in weeks

/ CBS Atlanta

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A man was shot early Monday morning outside a Kroger grocery store in the Brookhaven area, police said.

Officers with the Brookhaven Police Department responded around 1:59 a.m. to the Kroger on Peachtree Road after receiving a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police provided first aid until crews from the DeKalb County Fire Department and DeKalb AMR arrived and took over life-saving efforts.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

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The shooting comes weeks after another violent incident at the same shopping center.

On March 22, officers found a 75-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He survived.

Police said a 79-year-old man, identified as Vesselin G. Tzvetkov, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony shooting at the same Kroger in Cherokee Plaza.

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