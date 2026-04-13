Man shot outside Brookhaven Kroger; second shooting reported at same location in weeks

A man was shot early Monday morning outside a Kroger grocery store in the Brookhaven area, police said.

Officers with the Brookhaven Police Department responded around 1:59 a.m. to the Kroger on Peachtree Road after receiving a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police provided first aid until crews from the DeKalb County Fire Department and DeKalb AMR arrived and took over life-saving efforts.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

The shooting comes weeks after another violent incident at the same shopping center.

On March 22, officers found a 75-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He survived.

Police said a 79-year-old man, identified as Vesselin G. Tzvetkov, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony shooting at the same Kroger in Cherokee Plaza.