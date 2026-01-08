Man pleads guilty to posting threat toward wife of Georgia ICE officer on Instagram

A New York man has pleaded guilty to threatening the wife of a Georgia ICE deportation officer.

Ronkonkoma resident Anthony Noto was indicted on charges of knowingly transmitting a threat to injure on Instagram in September 2025.

Authorities say Noto posted a comment on a Tennessee resident's Instagram that revealed identifying information about the officer and the officer's wife.

"Anybody wanna test the sites [sic] on their new A-R? There's a pretty good target right there," Noto wrote, according to officials.

Noto was tried in Georgia because the agent and his wife lived in the northern part of the state.

"Threatening to harm a federal agent's spouse, child, or other loved one is inexcusable, outrageous, and illegal," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Through swift and aggressive prosecution, my office will bring to justice anyone who commits or threatens violence against federal agents and their families."

Noto's is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16.