Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting at DeKalb County house party

Three people were shot and one man was killed after a house party in DeKalb County ended in gunfire early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened outside a home in the 3100 block of Bluebird Lane.

When officers arrived around 2 a.m., they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one of the victims had already died at the scene, while the other two were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing. DeKalb County detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.