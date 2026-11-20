A man is in custody after police say they found his girlfriend's body in a body of water behind a Gwinnett County home.

Authorities say the situation unfolded just after 9:15 a.m. on Friday after a relative called 911. The individual told operators that they had received a phone call from the man, who said that he believed he had killed his girlfriend.

When officers went to the home on the 3600 block of Cainview Drive officials say they took the man into custody without incident. The woman's body was discovered shortly afterward behind the home.

Police say they found a woman's body in a body of water behind the homeon Cainview Drive. Gwinnett County Police Department

Investigators believe the alleged homicide was a domestic incident. Officials have not shared the names of the man or the woman.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.