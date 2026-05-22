Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating suspicious death after man's body discovered in shut-down Cobb supermarket

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Cobb County police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was discovered in a closed Kroger.

Authorities say officers were called to the 3300 block of Cobb  Parkway SE on Thursday morning after a maintenance worker found the body while checking the building for a possible water leak.

According to officials, the site was a Kroger that had been closed since 2024.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Investigators say they suspect foul play in connection with the man's death.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone who may have information regarding the case to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue