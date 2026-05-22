Police investigating suspicious death after man's body discovered in shut-down Cobb supermarket

Cobb County police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was discovered in a closed Kroger.

Authorities say officers were called to the 3300 block of Cobb Parkway SE on Thursday morning after a maintenance worker found the body while checking the building for a possible water leak.

According to officials, the site was a Kroger that had been closed since 2024.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Investigators say they suspect foul play in connection with the man's death.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone who may have information regarding the case to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.