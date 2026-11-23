Detectives have charged a man with murder after police say they found his 23-year-old girlfriend dead in a body of water.

Authorities say they made the disturbing discovery on the morning of Nov. 20 at a home on the 3600 block of Cainview Drive.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the investigation began after a relative called 911 and reported that they had received a call from 31-year-old Jose Alberto Gomez Diaz, in which he told them he believed he had killed his girlfriend.

When officers got to the home, they took Diaz into custody and discovered the body of 23-year-old Keili Yadira Munoz Ruiz in the water.

Gwinnett County Police Department

Details about the investigation remain limited, but officers believe the alleged homicide was a domestic incident.

Diaz is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and concealing the death of another.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.