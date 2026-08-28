Man arrested for shooting inside Decatur Library gets charges dropped after judge grants him immunity

A suspect charged in a shooting that left another man critically injured at the Decatur Library will not face jail time after all of his charges were dismissed after the judge in his case ruled he was acting in self-defense.

Medicus Brown, 44, turned himself in to police days after the shooting at the library, which happened on the afternoon of Feb. 2.

Brown had been indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury in April on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Following the grand jury's indictment, Brown's attorney filed a motion arguing that the shooting was in self-defense.

"Under Georgia law, a person may be immune from prosecution if their acts were legally justified," the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Georgia's self-defense statutes, particularly O.C.G.A. § 16-3-21 and § 16-3-24.2, state that a person is justified in using force when they reasonably believe it is necessary to defend themselves or a third person against imminent unlawful force. Deadly force is only justified if the individual reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent death, great bodily injury, or the commission of a forcible felony."

During a hearing earlier in August, Chief Judge Shondeana C. Morris heard testimony from the librarian on duty that day, a library security guard, a DeKalb County police officer, and two other witnesses who said that Brown was acting in self-defense.

According to officials, Brown and the other man had been in an argument that eventually escalated in the library. One witness reported seeing the victim throw a cinder block at Brown. The librarian, security guard, and library patron said that the victim had put Brown in a chokehold before the shooting, and that he could have been seriously injured or died.

After hearing the testimony, the judge agreed that the shooting was in self-defense, formally dismissing all charges.

In a release, the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office described the incident as tragic.

"Based on the witnesses' testimony and the supporting evidence, we do not plan to appeal the ruling, nor seek any additional charges in this matter," the DA's office wrote. "Our decision reflects our commitment to justice, fairness, and transparency. Accordingly, based on the evidence and our findings, the case against Brown is now closed."